Bangladeshi-origin scientist appointed chair of Cambridgeshire branch of Institute of Directors

A Bangladeshi origin UK scientist, doctor and entreprenuer has been appointed chair of the Cambridgeshire branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD) – a British organisation for company directors, senior business leaders and entrepreneurs founded in 1903.

Professor Rameen Shakur, founder and chairman of Cambridge Heartwear, on his appointment, told Cambridge Science Park that Cambridge is one of the best places in the world to research medical technology and develop innovative businesses, which can make a huge difference to the healthcare industry.

Dr Shakur and his Cambridge Heartwear have been part of the Cambridge Science Park community for six years and the company has enjoyed enormous international recognition with its wearable, heart monitoring technology which uses real-time data and cutting-edge AI.

According to a recent article of Cambridge Science Park, one of the first initiatives Dr Shakur is spearheading is the launch of Cambridge Calling – a new forum for IoD members, from all sectors, to come together and hear from well-known business figures as they share advice, their journeys, and the lessons they have learnt along the way.

Addressing the development, IoD East of England Chair Biplab Rakshi, while speaking to news portal New York Bangla, extend a warm welcome to Dr Shakur, who he said brings extensive experience in the worlds of healthcare and technology – areas in which Cambridge is world-famous.

IoD members range from start-up entrepreneurs to directors of large SMEs and international companies, along with individuals in the public and third sectors.

Dr Shakur will work with branch ambassadors to provide connections, professional development opportunities and a lobbying voice for directors.

Shakur is an academic clinician and molecular biologist by training specialising in molecular mechanisms of regeneration and applications of precision medicine for cardiovascular disease at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston US.

He undertook his undergraduate studies at the University of Cambridge, UK where he completed his MPhil in Immunology and completed his medical studies at the University of Edinburgh.

He completed his clinical training at the John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, UK. He undertook cardiology training in imaging at the Royal Brompton hospital, London.

He was awarded the Winston Churchill fellowship at Harvard medical school where he undertook work in Prof Peter Libby's lab and also at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester at Prof Mike Ackerman's lab.

Shakur completed his PhD at the University of Cambridge at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Centre and the laboratory of regenerative medicine.

During his PhD, he was awarded the Isabelle Buohon award to undertake work on genome editing in human IPS cells at Professor George Church's lab at Harvard.

He undertook his post-doctoral work in Professor Bob Langer's lab as the inaugural Janson Fellow at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT.

Dr Shakur's work centres upon delineation of the mechanism of action of inflammation and modulation of connexins and therapies for drug discovery in cardiovascular disease.