Bangladeshi migrants not involved in extremism: Study

Bangladeshi migrants working across the globe are less prone to radicalisation and, in general, are not involved in any kind of extremism abroad, a recent study by a Jahangirnagar University teacher has revealed.

The study has found that only around 2.3% of migrant workers donate their hard-earned money to religious groups with political and violent intentions.

The study titled "Radicalisation and International Migration: Perception and Realities from Bangladeshi Perspective" was conducted by Professor Shahab Enam Khan of the international relations department of Jahangirnagar University, in collaboration with the Brac Migration Programme.

While sharing the details of the study at the Brac Centre in the capital on Thursday, Shahab Enam said 44.8% of the Bangladeshi migrants living abroad spend on charity-based activities. Only 5.8% of the respondents believe religious leaders can bring positive changes in the communities, while 41.9% others feel politicians can change the community for the betterment.

The study was conducted from April to September 2022 on over 400 migrant workers in 21 upazilas of five migration-prone districts – Cumilla, Chattogram, Munshiganj, Dhaka, and Tangail. These migrant workers returned from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, and Libya during 2017-21.

Zohora Monsur, deputy director of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), claimed that the money of the migrants who send home less money and through banking channels is not going to fund extremism by any means.

"Instead, the affluent and established migrants who send remittance through hundi and unofficial channels have chances to finance extremism. The unauthorised channel should not be allowed anymore," she added.

Prof Shahab Enam who joined the session virtually from the United States said 89.9% of migrant workers identify themselves as Bangali first over their religious identities.

"They feel proud to introduce themselves as Bangladeshis instead of their religion. Besides, they also belong to the Bangali culture and ethnicity that is also a key reason for them not to be engaged in any kind of radicalisation process," he added.

"It is still not alarming as not a big number of migrant workers are donating to religious groups, lowering the chances of remittances going into extremism."

But, the study has found some risk factors that can lead migrants to extremist activities.

Economic and social inequalities, a lack of institutional support, education and skills, relatively low wages, and inappropriate use of social media and technology can influence migrants to be radicalised, especially during their stay in foreign countries, it says.

"Social media remains a challenging domain. This gives a mixed indication. Given the low level of skills and education, wrong or radical religious narratives can become a significant cause of radicalization," said Shahab Enam.

The study report says only 4% of Bangladeshi migrants used social media to preach religion.

Bangladesh embassies should regularly keep track of migrants during their stay abroad, it observes, adding that a significant focus should be geared toward the use of remittance money sent to Bangladesh as it has been a source of family feuds and mistrust.

Shariful Islam Hasan, head of the Brac Migration Programme, said radicalisation and violent extremism are now burning issues globally.

As numerous Bangladeshis live abroad, it is essential to identify their chances of involvement in these, he added.

There is no evidence that Bangladeshi migrants are involved in radicalisation. But, in 2015 and 2016, two separate groups of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore were arrested and deported back for suspected links with extremism.

Addressing the study dissemination workshop as chief guest, Monirul Islam, additional inspector general of police and chief of the Special Branch, said, "No stone would be left unturned to eradicate extremism from the country, a single incident of negative activity on foreign soil can harm the country's image and that also may affect the manpower sectors too."

The police official also urged everyone to be conscious of the negative impact of radicalisation.

Clarifying deportation incidents from Singapore, Habibun Nabi Anisur Rashid, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Unit, said they had quizzed the deported migrants who were blamed for "extremism", and found out that they were less literate on social media use and shared some contents naively that Singaporean law does not permit.

Additional Deputy Inspector General Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Consulate of the Republic of Singapore's Dhaka Head of Mission Sheela Pillai, BMET Deputy Director Md Rafiqul Islam, and European Union's Programme Manager Nurul Quader also spoke on the occasion.