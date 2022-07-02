Bangladeshi mental health organisation receives Diana Award

Canadian University of Bangladesh External Affairs Director and President of 'Lets Talk Mental Health' Anusha Chowdhury has been awarded with the 'Diana Award 2022'.

A felicitation programme was held on Saturday in this connection at the board room of the university.

University Founder and Board of Trustees Chairman Chowdhury Nafiz Sarafat was present as the chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy

Lets Talks Mental Health started its journey in 2018 with an aim to create awareness among people regarding mental health.

A total of 112 volunteers are working for the organisation from Bangladesh, Canada, Dubai, India, Philippines, Spain, the USA and Zambia.

The organisation has provided mental health counseling to over 37,000 people around the world.