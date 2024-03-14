Bangladeshi man's 'Subway Surfers' stunt on moving train sparks online backlash
A video of a man attempting a dangerous stunt on top of a moving train in Bangladesh has sparked widespread backlash from netizens.
In the footage, a young man can be seen dangerously standing on the roof of a moving train, mimicking the main character of "Subway Surfers," a mobile game where the character navigates subway tracks while avoiding obstacles.
The video, posted on Instagram by 'amarbanglaremati' yesterday (13 March), went viral with over 2 lakh views.
Social media users, however, did not welcome his stunt.
One commented, "Really wanted him to bump his head."
Another wrote, "Bangladesh is not for beginners," highlighting the perceived recklessness of the man's actions.
"For this, once I wanted to see the game over so badly," wrote another Instagram user. "Dumb ways to die," wrote another.
"This is risky, one wrong move can be a reason to become beheaded," reads a comment.