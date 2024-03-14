Bangladeshi man's 'Subway Surfers' stunt on moving train sparks online backlash

A video of a man attempting a dangerous stunt on top of a moving train in Bangladesh has sparked widespread backlash from netizens.

In the footage, a young man can be seen dangerously standing on the roof of a moving train, mimicking the main character of "Subway Surfers," a mobile game where the character navigates subway tracks while avoiding obstacles.

The video, posted on Instagram by 'amarbanglaremati' yesterday (13 March), went viral with over 2 lakh views.

Social media users, however, did not welcome his stunt.

One commented, "Really wanted him to bump his head."

Photo: Instagram

Another wrote, "Bangladesh is not for beginners," highlighting the perceived recklessness of the man's actions.

"For this, once I wanted to see the game over so badly," wrote another Instagram user. "Dumb ways to die," wrote another.

"This is risky, one wrong move can be a reason to become beheaded," reads a comment.