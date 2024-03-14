Bangladeshi man's 'Subway Surfers' stunt on moving train sparks online backlash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 09:28 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi man's 'Subway Surfers' stunt on moving train sparks online backlash

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 09:28 pm
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

A video of a man attempting a dangerous stunt on top of a moving train in Bangladesh has sparked widespread backlash from netizens.

In the footage, a young man can be seen dangerously standing on the roof of a moving train, mimicking the main character of "Subway Surfers," a mobile game where the character navigates subway tracks while avoiding obstacles.

The video, posted on Instagram by 'amarbanglaremati' yesterday (13 March), went viral with over 2 lakh views.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Social media users, however, did not welcome his stunt.

One commented, "Really wanted him to bump his head."

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Another wrote, "Bangladesh is not for beginners," highlighting the perceived recklessness of the man's actions.

"For this, once I wanted to see the game over so badly," wrote another Instagram user. "Dumb ways to die," wrote another.

"This is risky, one wrong move can be a reason to become beheaded," reads a comment.

Subway Surfers / Bangladesh / moving train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

13h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

6h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

1h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

24m | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

4h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

2h | Videos