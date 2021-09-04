Bangladeshi man found dead at Kurigram border, police suspect BSF shooting

A Bangladeshi man was found dead early hours of Saturday at Datvanga border in Roumari upazila of Kurigram and a local police official suspected that he might have been killed by Indian Border Security Force.

The deceased, identified as Sahibor Rahman,40, hailed from Kauniar Char village along the border.

Assistant constable of Kurigram-35 BGB GS branch in Jamalpur, Mukit said around 12 am a BGB patrol team heard three to four rounds of bullet fired near international pillar number 1054. The patrol found none when it reached the spot.

Around 1 am locals informed BGB a villager named Sahibor had gone towards the border and he died there. Police at Roumari were informed of the incident, he said.

Until now BSF didn't confirm any firing at the border, said the BGB constable.

According to locals Sahibor was shot by Dwipchar camp BSF members while he was seen with cows close to the border. Later villagers brought his body to his home.

Datvanga Border Outpost commander Joyen Uddin said we informed the police after a man was reported shot dead at his home.

Roumari police station's officer-in-charge, Montasir Billah said they are suspecting Sahibor was shot by BSF members.

A team was sent to recover the body from his home, he said.