Bangladeshi man died in Greece train crash that killed at least 57

The body of a Bangladeshi national was recovered on Monday (6 March) almost a week after the deadly train crash in Greece, reports Greek City Times.

The DNA samples confirmed that the body belonged to a 33-year-old Mohammad-Edriz Mia who was on Intercity IC-62, travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki.

Edriz Mia has lived in Greece for about ten years and earned his living by selling accessories.

According to the media, a friend of Edriz Mia who knew about his trip sought help from authorities with a toothbrush he had taken from his apartment.

The DNA samples from biological material collected from the collision site and the toothbrush matched.

On 28 February, two trains collided near a tunnel outside the central city of Larissa killing at least 57 people and injuring dozens. Two carriages were crushed and a third caught fire, trapping people inside.

Officially, the number of dead remains at 57 since Friday (3 March) and 48 people remain hospitalised.

An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash -- how and why a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train travelling in opposite directions.

A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence for allowing a passenger train with over 350 people on board to run on the same line as a freight train for several kilometres.