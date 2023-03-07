Bangladeshi man died in Greece train crash that killed at least 57

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:23 am

Related News

Bangladeshi man died in Greece train crash that killed at least 57

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:23 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The body of a Bangladeshi national was recovered on Monday (6 March) almost a week after the deadly train crash in Greece, reports Greek City Times.

The DNA samples confirmed that the body belonged to a 33-year-old Mohammad-Edriz Mia who was on Intercity IC-62, travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki.

Edriz Mia has lived in Greece for about ten years and earned his living by selling accessories.

According to the media, a friend of Edriz Mia who knew about his trip sought help from authorities with a toothbrush he had taken from his apartment.

The DNA samples from biological material collected from the collision site and the toothbrush matched.

On 28 February, two trains collided near a tunnel outside the central city of Larissa killing at least 57 people and injuring dozens. Two carriages were crushed and a third caught fire, trapping people inside.

Officially, the number of dead remains at 57 since Friday (3 March) and 48 people remain hospitalised.

An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash -- how and why a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train travelling in opposite directions.

A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence for allowing a passenger train with over 350 people on board to run on the same line as a freight train for several kilometres.

Top News

Greece Train Accident / Greece

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

17h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

16h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

20h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters