Bangladeshi-made wooden bicycles from Bagerhat make waves in Europe

It's a bicycle made entirely of wood.

Wooden wheels, wooden handles and wooden pedals.

And this eco-friendly bike, manufactured in Bagerhat's BCCI Industrial City is already making waves in Europe, its next destination.

Already 20,000 such bicycles have made their way to Greece and now more are on the way.

Mostafiz Ahmed, the man behind Natural Fiber which makes the bicycles, received an order of three lakh baby balance bikes from Greece and Belgium in Europe in early 2023.

"We used to make products with coconut husks. We then received an order for a wooden baby balance bike from a European customer," he told The Business Standard.

He said such products were usually supplied by Vietnam and China.

"We initially gave some sample products and they were happy. We have sent 20,000. But we can't give more than 40,000 this year," Mostafiz said.

The bicycles are being procured by Coco-Mat, a Greece-based company. The Business Standard has reached out to Coco-Mat for comments.

On his booming business, Mostafiz says the reduction in the government offered incentive of 10% was hurting them.

"If incentives are reduced, it will be difficult to survive in the market," he said.

Deputy Manager (Bagerhat) of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation Zahirul Islam said, "If such products go abroad, the reputation of our country will be enhanced."

He added such enterprises would be given all kinds of support.

Upon a visit to Natural Fiber, male and female workers were seen working on the wooden bicycles.

Some worked on the wheel, others on the frame. Finally, the bicycles were painted.

Abbas, a factory worker, said, "We usually make bicycles with local wood. For example, we make baby balance bikes for children of foreigners with different good quality woods like Akashmani, Mahogany and Gamari. It takes one-and-a-half to two days to make a bicycle."

Pujarani, a female worker, said she is on duty from 9am to 5pm, with an additional two hours of overtime.

"I get paid Tk8,500 and that is enough for the family. We are happy to manufacture children's bicycles here," he said.

Mamun Sheikh, a shift-in-charge, said about 50 workers have been employed in the last six months. Around 30 bicycles are made everyday.

"These cycles are going to Europe and generating foreign currency for the country. The workers are happy to be involved in exporting such a Bangladeshi product to the European market for the first time."