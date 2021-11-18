Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 06:43 pm

A Supreme Court lawyer on Thursday served a legal notice to five people, including the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman and chief executive Of META Mark Zuckerberg, for failing to tackle the misuse and abuse of social media site Facebook.

The notice called on the government to control and remove the spread of hateful and violent content on Facebook.

Besides, the notice asked the recipients to reply within three days. Failure to do so will result in legal action against the concerned, said the lawyer.   

Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul sent the legal notice on behalf of journalist Saleem Samad, Dr SM Masum Billah of the Department of Law of Jagannath University, Advocate George Chowdhury of Shaptak Godhuli and Victor Ray.

BTRC chairman, secretary of Posts and Telecommunication Division, senior secretary of Public Security Division of home ministry, director general of the Digital Security Agency and Mark Zuckerberg, have been made respondents.

In the legal notice, the lawyer said the abuse and misuse of Facebook was responsible for spreading misinformation and distorted news on socio-religious, state and political issues, and igniting conflict. 

It also mentioned the inaction and willful disregard of a prior application, submitted in this regard on 8 November, had violated the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution.

Their discriminatory actions and inactions violate the rule of law and international norms on human rights.

Tapas Kanti Baul further said in the notice that if they failed to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of misinformation and socio-political unrest in the country and do not respond within three days, his clients will seek legal action without further reference to the notice recipients.
 

