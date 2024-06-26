Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing at Lalmonirhat border

A Bangladeshi man was killed when he was shot by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) members near the Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district early today.

The deceased, identified as Nurul Islam, 30, was from Lohakuchi area.

According to BGB and locals, the incident occurred late at night as a group of Bangladeshis attempted to enter Indian Territory with cattle. At that time, the BSF, patrolling the West Chamta camp on the Indian side, allegedly opened fire on the group. Nurul Islam was shot and died on the spot.

Later, his companions managed to retrieve his body under the cover of darkness and brought it back across the border.

On information, on duty police from the Gorol area recovered Nurul Islam's body and took it to the police station.

Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akond, commanding officer of Lalmonirhat-15 BGB, confirmed the incident.