Bangladeshi kid meets tennis star Rafael Nadal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 07:01 pm

Azaan Azim, a 11-year-old tennis player in Bangladesh, was selected for Nadal Academy for training and had an exclusive meeting with the world-famous tennis star Rafael Nadal.

"Following our conscious efforts and reviewing the video of my aptitude for tennis playing and training, the Rafa Nadal Academy sent me a confirmation email, and my dream journey began. Nadal Academy is located in Spain, a spectacular island in the Mediterranean Sea. My parents and I started our journey to Rafa Academy in July 2022," Azaan said in a statement Sunday (6 November).  

After visit to the academy, his tennis playing skills were tested. 

"Meanwhile, I got an opportunity to meet Nadal and talk to him. When Nadal came to know that I had come from Bangladesh to his academy for tennis training, he was very happy and presented me with a cap autographed by him to motivate me. The meeting with Rafael Nadal was a memorable moment in my life." 

After successful completion of the 14 days training, Azaan was awarded a certificate signed by Nadal and a crest.

Currently, he is receiving training under the national coach of Bangladesh Tennis Federation.

"My parents dream that I will become a great tennis player in the future and bring glory to the country by representing Bangladesh in the international arena. That is why I am preparing to participate in various training and competitions at home and abroad," his statement read. 
 

