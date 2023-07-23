Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media starts its journey

Bangladesh

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 01:32 pm

Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media starts its journey

BJIM is holding a week-long photo exhibition titled "Third Eye: Witnessing Our Time" from 22 July at the Zoom Gallerie of Alliance Francaise Dhanmondi (AFD)

Human right activist Nur Khan Liton was speaking at the BJIM programme. Photo: Courtesy
Human right activist Nur Khan Liton was speaking at the BJIM programme. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM), a unity of Bangladeshi journalists working from home and abroad for reputed global media outlets, has made its official debut on Saturday (22 July).  The initial journey of the organisation started a year ago on 22 July.

The organisation said it has three primary objectives:  To establish it as one of the key mouthpieces of media freedom in Bangladesh and South Asia; Organising training workshops, seminars, etc. for the professional development of journalists in Bangladesh; and Ensuring medical welfare and insurance and distress funds for journalists in Bangladesh and South Asia, said a press release.

To mark the one-year anniversary of its inception and official debut, BJIM is holding a week-long photo exhibition titled "Third Eye: Witnessing Our Time" from 22 July at the Zoom Gallerie of Alliance Francaise Dhanmondi (AFD).

During the inauguration ceremony, a souvenir magazine called "Third Eye" has also been published which contains writings and pictures of different personnel including politicians, activists, and journalists about journalism.

Sam Jahan, a Reuters correspondent, is the founding Convener of BJIM, and Al Jazeera journalist Faisal Mahmud is serving as its member secretary. The executive members of the outfit's ad-hoc committee are Muktadir Rashid of Irrawaddy newspaper, Monirul Alam of EPA photo agency, Redwan Ahmed of the Guardian newspaper, and Mohammad Ali Mazed of AFP.

Other members of this unity are: Al-Jazeera journalist Tanveer Chowdhury, AFP Bureau Chief Shafiqul Alam, New York Times journalist Saif Hasnat, AFP Fact-Check editor Qadaruddin Shishir, Al Jazeera producer Sulayman Hossain Shaon, Benar News journalist Sharif Khiyam, AFP photojournalist Munir Uz Zaman, Deutsche Welle Akademie trainer Maksuda Aziz, Anadolu Agency journalist Najmus Sakib Rafsan, TRT World reporter Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Arab News reporter Shehab Sumon, China Daily Online deputy editor Shamim Ashraf, Matrix Image photojournalist Abir Abdullah, SOPA Image photojournalist Sazzad Hossain, Third Poll journalist Rafiqul Islam Montu, Bloomberg journalist Nazmul Ahsan, Juma Press photojournalist KM Asad and AFP journalist Shamsuddin Illius.

On 25, 27, 28, and 29 July there will be four-panel discussions on contemporary issues where human rights activist Noor Khan Liton, senior journalist Munni Saha, journalist Al Masum Molla, Detective Branch Police Chief Harunur Rashid, Barrister Rumeen Farhana, Saimum Reza Talukder, Editor Nurul Kabir, Senior Journalist Ayesha Kabir, BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem, Professor Shahab Enam Khan, TBS Deputy Editor Sajjadur Rahman, and some other guests will chair the panels.

