Bangladeshi jackfruits now at German market

Bangladesh

There has already been a huge response of Bangladeshi fruits in German markets and almost all the mangoes have been sold on the first day

Photo :Pixabay
Photo :Pixabay

Jackfruits from Bangladesh are now on sale in the market of rich European country Germany.

'Lebensmittelmarkt' in Berlin, Germany, imported the fruit recently from Bangladesh for the first time and the Bangladeshi company 'Globepac Foods and Beverage' has achieved the credit of exporting the national fruit of Bangladesh to Germany, said a press release here.

Lebensmittelmarket, however, has imported mangoes from Bangladesh as well.

Shams Uddin Mohammad Sajib, director of the Lebensmittelmarket, said, "We started direct trade with Bangladesh through the import of mangoes and jackfruits."

No Berlin trader ever imported fruits or vegetables directly from Bangladesh before, he added.

"There has already been a huge response of Bangladeshi fruits in German markets and almost all the mangoes have been sold on the first day," he added.

Md Saiful Islam, commercial counselor of Bangladesh Mission in Berlin, said, "Our main goal is to increase export in the European market. We have already jointly organized an online 'Special Awareness Workshop' on Global Gap Certificates in collaboration with the German Agro Business Alliance. About 40 businessmen from Bangladesh participated."

Speakers at the workshop identified that the main conditions for entering the European market are product quality and certification, he mentioned.

He hoped that Bangladeshi traders will be able to capture the European market by fulfilling all the conditions.

