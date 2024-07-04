Bangladeshi injured by BSF in Chuadanga border

A Bangladeshi youth was shot and wounded by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Thakurpur border in Damurhuda upazila of the district this morning (4 July).

The injured is Ajmul Hossain hailing from Thakurpur village in Damurhuda Upazila.

According to locals, when Ajmul Hossain along with 5-6 other Bangladeshis was attempting to cross the border at around 5am, members of 82-BSF's Maluapara camp opened fire on them.

Ajmul Hossain suffered a bullet wound on his legs while his other accomplices fled.

Later, BSF members rescued Azmul and admitted him to Shaktinagar District Hospital in India where he is undergoing treatment.

Lt. Colonel Saeed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman, commanding officer of BGB's Chuadanga-6 Battalion, confirmed the incident.