Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing along Benapole border

A Bangladeshi youth was injured in firing by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Sharsha upazila's Harishchandrapur border of Jashore district on Monday afternoon.

The injured is Shamim Hossain, 30, son of Mohiuddin of Harishchandrapur village.

According to locals, when Shamim was attempting to cross the Sonai River along the Bangladesh-India border around noon, the BSF members patrolling the Indian border opened fire on him, leaving him injured.

Harishchandrapur UP member Babul Hossain confirmed the incident.

On information, a team from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was sent to the victim's residence, said Lt. Colonel Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of the BGB-21 battalion in Khulna.

However, it is unclear where he is currently receiving treatment as no one was present at his home, he added.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old woman, who went to India from Bangladesh 30 years ago and acquired citizenship there, was shot dead allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in an area adjoining Meherpur Sadar upazila in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased, Istafon Khatun, was the wife of Rahmot Ali of India's Bihar and daughter of the late Komor Ali of Shalika village of Bangladesh's Meherpur Sadar Upazila.