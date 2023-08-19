'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' resolution passed in NY senate

Bangladesh

BSS
19 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:11 pm

Related News

'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' resolution passed in NY senate

BSS
19 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:11 pm
The Empire State Building and One World Trade Center rise above Manhattan as seen from an apartment in the Central Park Tower building as the building celebrates its topping out in New York, U.S. September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Empire State Building and One World Trade Center rise above Manhattan as seen from an apartment in the Central Park Tower building as the building celebrates its topping out in New York, U.S. September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The state of New York in the USA will observe 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' on 25 September next for the seventh consecutive time as the resolution regarding observance of the day was passed recently in the New York State Senate.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced it for recognising the contributions of the Bangladesh-Americans to New York, said a press release here today.

Bangladesh's founding president Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the first time in its history, delivered a speech in Bengali at the General Assembly of the United Nations on 25 September 1974.

In memory of his speech on the day, under the proposal of CEO and Founder of the Muktadhara Foundation Bishawjit Saha, New York state senator Stavisky initiated the resolution which was passed unanimously.

State Secretary Alejandra Paulino recently published a copy of the proclamation to this end.

Bishawjit Saha said the achievement added another feather to the activities of Muktadhara Foundation.

Muktadhara will arrange a colorful programme on 25 September to observe the day, he added.

In line with observance of the day, Saha informed, Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on 22-23 September at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in New York with the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy'.

Earlier, the then New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo passed a bill in 2016 for the first time to observe the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day'.

Top News

Bangladeshi Immigrant Day / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

2h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country