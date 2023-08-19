'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' resolution passed in NY senate

The Empire State Building and One World Trade Center rise above Manhattan as seen from an apartment in the Central Park Tower building as the building celebrates its topping out in New York, U.S. September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The state of New York in the USA will observe 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' on 25 September next for the seventh consecutive time as the resolution regarding observance of the day was passed recently in the New York State Senate.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced it for recognising the contributions of the Bangladesh-Americans to New York, said a press release here today.

Bangladesh's founding president Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the first time in its history, delivered a speech in Bengali at the General Assembly of the United Nations on 25 September 1974.

In memory of his speech on the day, under the proposal of CEO and Founder of the Muktadhara Foundation Bishawjit Saha, New York state senator Stavisky initiated the resolution which was passed unanimously.

State Secretary Alejandra Paulino recently published a copy of the proclamation to this end.

Bishawjit Saha said the achievement added another feather to the activities of Muktadhara Foundation.

Muktadhara will arrange a colorful programme on 25 September to observe the day, he added.

In line with observance of the day, Saha informed, Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on 22-23 September at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in New York with the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy'.

Earlier, the then New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo passed a bill in 2016 for the first time to observe the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day'.