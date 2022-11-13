Pilgrims' immigration to be done in Dhaka, deal signed

Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) yesterday signed the 'Road to Makkah Service Agreement' which will make the visit of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims to the KSA easier.

"Under the 'Road to Makkah Service Agreement', Hajis (Pilgrims) would be able to complete their immigration formalities in Dhaka airport prior to their departure for Saudi Arabia," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said after signing the two agreements with his counterpart of Saudi Arabia at his ministry conference room.

He said that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are excellent during this government and they signed the agreement for the greater interest of the people of both the countries including our hajj pilgrims.

Bangladeshis have to wait in long queues for completing the immigration process to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj.

"But from now, the immigration process for Hajj pilgrims will be completed in Dhaka," he said.

Apart from this, the government has also signed another agreement on security cooperation with the Saudi Arabian government to strengthen the existing security system.

Under the agreement, security cooperation including capacity building, skills development will be strengthened, while members of the security forces of the two countries will visit and exchange views.

The home minister also held a ministerial level meeting with the visiting Deputy Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal led the Bangladesh side, while Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood led an 11-member delegation of Saudi Arabia.

Replying to a question on the Rohingya issue, the home minister said that about three lakh Rohingyas are staying in Saudi Arabia and many of them have Bangladeshi passports.

"The Saudi government wanted renewal of their passports. Besides, we sought cooperation from the Saudi government to send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar," he said.

The visiting Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior had a meeting with Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed at a city hotel on Sunday.

During the meeting, they held discussions on development and expansion of Bangladesh's labour market.