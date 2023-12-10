Bangladeshi graduates as first officer from Indian Military Academy

Defence attache at the Bangladesh High Commission, Brig Mohammed Hafiz-Ur-Rehman, present at the event, termed it "a matter of immense pride for our country"

Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India

Mohammed Abir Hassan, 23, has graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) becoming the first officer cadet from Bangladesh to achieve the feat.

Hassan's late grandfather Mohammed Taju Mia was a valiant freedom fighter in the Independence War of 1971 against the Pakistani forces, reports Times of India.

The recent graduate was among the 29 OCs from 12 friendly countries to graduate from the academy on Saturday (9 December).

"My dream came true today. What has added to my joy is that I'm also the first in my family to become an army officer. If alive, my grandfather would have been proud of me," the graduating officer told the Times of India.

Defence attache at the Bangladesh High Commission, Brig Mohammed Hafiz-Ur-Rehman, present at the event, termed it "a matter of immense pride for our country". 

"The fact that he has become the first from Bangladesh to graduate from IMA would prove to be another step in strengthening our friendly ties with India. We're hopeful that there will be more cadets in future," he said.

