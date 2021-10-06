Bangladeshi globetrotter Najmun Nahar makes history with 150th country-visit

Bangladesh

UNB
06 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:29 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi globetrotter Najmun Nahar makes history with 150th country-visit

Sharing her joy over this incredible achievement on her verified Facebook profile, she wrote: “Dear Bangladesh, I am on the way to visit my 150th country, and within a few hours I am going to touch this milestone through travelling the world with my red-and-green flag.”

UNB
06 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:29 pm
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh's most famous woman globetrotter Najmun Nahar accomplished yet another travelling feat conquering the 150th country of the world and carrying the national flag there on Wednesday.

Sao Tome and Principe has been the 150th country visited by the seasoned adventurer, who moved there from Luanda, Angola.

Sharing her joy over this incredible achievement on her verified Facebook profile, she wrote: "Dear Bangladesh, I am on the way to visit my 150th country, and within a few hours I am going to touch this milestone through travelling the world with my red-and-green flag."

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

"What makes the matter even more special is that the achievement has been made at a time when we are celebrating 50 years of our independence. I have flown the flag of our 170 million people in 150 countries over the last 21 years, and it brings tears of joy in my eyes," she added.

Thanking her countrymen and admirers for their constant and overwhelming support, she wrote, "This achievement belongs to all Bangladeshi people all over the world, and I can certainly say that today, my dream has come true. After 21 years of hard work and pursuit, today I am touching this milestone, proudly bearing the flag of Bangladesh in 150 countries."

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Currently visiting Africa, Najmun Nahar started her latest journey on August 8, and so far visited Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Namibia, and Angola.

A proud recipient of the Miss Earth Queen Award and Youth Conference Globe Award at the Fobana Summit, Nassau Coliseum in 2019, Najmun has established herself as the most-travelled Bangladeshi female globetrotter since 2000.

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

She has also received the Atish Dipankar Gold Medal Award, the Red Crescent Motivational Award and the Zonta International Club Award, in the category of outstanding contribution to women empowerment.

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Top News

Najmun Nahar / globetrotter / 150 Countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users