An adopted Bangladeshi girl in search of her biological family

Photo : Facebook

Hasina, a Canadian-Bangladeshi woman, has urged everyone through her Facebook page to help find her biological parents and family in Bangladesh.

Born in Dhaka, the 44-year-old woman was orphaned as a baby and brought to Families for Children (FFC) orphanage in Dhaka, according to the information provided in her Facebook page "Finding Root for Hasina".

Later, she was adopted when she was three and sent to Canada to live with her new family in 1980.

As she is told that many child traffickers appeared at that time and many were adopted without their biological parent's consent, Hasina wonders if she has anyone back in Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, the current authority of the orphanage couldn't get her any information, she said.

She also had her DNA tested on Ancestry and 23andme and found a 3rd and 4th cousin but that did not lead anywhere.

She is currently unable to travel to Bangladesh due to the pandemic and so requested the media to help her in getting information and also interviews through Zoom if needed.

"Perhaps you may know someone in the media that could get my information out there and that someone could recognise me?" she posted on Facebook.

"It would be nice if anyone recognised me as a baby," she added.

You can help her find her family by sharing her page:

Finding Root for Hasina