Bangladeshi garment factory owner and illegal workers detained in Malaysia

The Malaysian Immigration Department detained a Bangladeshi garment factory owner together with 45 illegal foreign employees in an enforcement operation on 23 September.

The Immigration Department raided two factories and two additional locations owned by a 46-year-old Bangladeshi man, reports the New Straits Times,

Since 2012, the individual has had a Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) obtained from an ID hacking ring in order to develop and manage a business in the country.

"The man set up the company together with a local and used illegal foreign workers to maximise profit. He rented several commercial premises to set up factories, office, exhibition centre and hostels for his workers," said the director-general of immigration department Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud

"He employed 45 staff, aged between 17 and 56 from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Indonesia with a RM1,600 monthly salary and raked between RM130,000 and RM150,000 in profits," he said in a statement today.

According to the immigration department, the government has lost roughly RM700,000 in foreign worker levy as a result of the activities.

Documents, cash from daily sales, and vehicle ownership certificates registered in the company's name were taken by the search team.

They also seized the suspect's bank cards, which he used to deposit the company's profits at multiple local banks.

The workers have been detained for 14 days for further investigation.

The Bangladeshi owner and the company director, a 37-year-old local woman, were held for employing foreign workers without a valid pass.

The duo are also being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act, and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act.