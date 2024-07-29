​Bangladeshi fresh mangoes approved for export to China

Bangladesh is all set to export mangoes to China.

In an announcement published by the Chinese embassy today (29 July), it said, "The release of the Announcement is an important measure to implement the outcomes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China, which will provide a huge Chinese consumer market to Bangladeshi high-quality mangoes and help Bangladesh achieve its export diversification goals."

On 26 July, the General Administration of Customs of China issued Announcement No. 94 of 2024 titled "Announcement on phytosanitary requirements for importing fresh mangoes from Bangladesh".

On 10 July, China and Bangladesh had signed the "Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Exporting of Fresh Mangoes from Bangladesh to China".