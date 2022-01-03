Bangladeshi female peacekeepers reach Congo

Bangladesh

The only female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of 180 members of Bangladesh Police has reached Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, under the UN Peacekeeping Mission. 

A chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the contingent left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night, 

The team of BANFPU-1, rotation-15, under the leadership of Commander Nazmun Nahar will replace the members of BANFPU-1, rotation-14, deployed under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo- MONUSCO.

The outgoing contingent with Merina Akter in command faithfully discharged their duties in the UN mission amid the Covid outbreak. 

