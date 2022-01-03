Bangladeshi female peacekeepers reach Congo

The only female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of 180 members of Bangladesh Police has reached Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, under the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

A chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the contingent left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night,

The team of BANFPU-1, rotation-15, under the leadership of Commander Nazmun Nahar will replace the members of BANFPU-1, rotation-14, deployed under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo- MONUSCO.

The outgoing contingent with Merina Akter in command faithfully discharged their duties in the UN mission amid the Covid outbreak.