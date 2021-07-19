Bangladeshi female migrant raped in Mauritius

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:24 pm

After returning home, the woman filed a case with Rampura Police Station on 10 July

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

A female migrant worker was allegedly raped by her employer and a co-worker in Mauritius last year.

After returning home, the woman filed a case with Rampura Police Station on 10 July. 

The case was filed under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012, and the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

According to the case statement, the woman went to Mauritius through a recruiting agency on February 5 last year and was hired as a helper at Firemount Textile Company.  Shah Alam, who was in-charge of a canteen at Firemount Textile, along with his associates Furkan, Siddique, and Aslam, proposed her that she would be benefited if she agrees to engage into a relationship with the company owner Anil Kohli. 

Later, Shah Alam told her that the owner brought some allegation against her and asked her to see him. Alam took her to the owner's house where she was raped by Anil.

The migrant worker also accused that Alam and Anil raped her several times saying that the previous rape was recorded and will be leaked if she disagreed.

She also mentioned in the case that she became pregnant and was taken to a hospital in Mauritius where the baby was aborted.

After returning home, she shared the incident with her elder sister who saved her from suicide attempt. Later, she contacted with Brac Migration Programme where she received counseling.

Brac Migration Programme head Shariful Hasan said, "Police are investigating into the allegation. Besides, National Human Rights Commission directed the Foreign Ministry and Bangladesh Embassy in Mauritius to take necessary action regarding the incident."
 

