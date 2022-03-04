Bangladeshi expat's son 'takes up arms to defend Ukraine'

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 03:27 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi expat's son 'takes up arms to defend Ukraine'

"I did not want my son to go to war. Yet he has gone to the battlefield, which is about 150 kilometres away from Kyiv, and started fighting for Ukraine," Habibur, from Gazipur's Kapasia, said

UNB
04 March, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 03:27 pm
Bangladeshi expat&#039;s son &#039;takes up arms to defend Ukraine&#039;

 A Bangladeshi expatriate in Ukraine has reportedly taken up arms for Ukraine, against his parents' will, to fend off Russian forces.

Mohammad Taif, a university student, lives with his family, his father Habibur Rahman told UNB Thursday.

"I did not want my son to go to war. Yet he has gone to the battlefield, which is about 150 kilometres away from Kyiv, and started fighting for Ukraine," Habibur, from Gazipur's Kapasia, said.

"Although Taif is frequently speaking with us over the phone from the battlefield, we are worried about him and are having sleepless nights."

"The whole city has come under heavy attack and we are having a food crisis," Habibur said.

Maqbool Hossain Mukul, member of Kapasia Sadar union's ward-4, said Habibur has been living in Ukraine for almost 30 years and he heard that one of his sons went to war.

Ordinary citizens all over Kyiv are taking up arms in the fight against Russian forces.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."

As Russian forces started making their way toward Kyiv, the Ukrainian government called on all citizens to take up arms in defence of the country.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet.

In a video address to the nation Thursday, Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance as the war raged on for the eighth day.

Top News / World+Biz / Migration

Bangladeshi / Russia-Ukraine war / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last