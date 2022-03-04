Bangladeshi expat's son 'takes up arms to defend Ukraine'

A Bangladeshi expatriate in Ukraine has reportedly taken up arms for Ukraine, against his parents' will, to fend off Russian forces.

Mohammad Taif, a university student, lives with his family, his father Habibur Rahman told UNB Thursday.

"I did not want my son to go to war. Yet he has gone to the battlefield, which is about 150 kilometres away from Kyiv, and started fighting for Ukraine," Habibur, from Gazipur's Kapasia, said.

"Although Taif is frequently speaking with us over the phone from the battlefield, we are worried about him and are having sleepless nights."

"The whole city has come under heavy attack and we are having a food crisis," Habibur said.

Maqbool Hossain Mukul, member of Kapasia Sadar union's ward-4, said Habibur has been living in Ukraine for almost 30 years and he heard that one of his sons went to war.

Ordinary citizens all over Kyiv are taking up arms in the fight against Russian forces.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."

As Russian forces started making their way toward Kyiv, the Ukrainian government called on all citizens to take up arms in defence of the country.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet.

In a video address to the nation Thursday, Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance as the war raged on for the eighth day.