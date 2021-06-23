Bangladeshi expatriates submit memo demanding vaccination urgently

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 08:00 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi expatriates submit memo demanding vaccination urgently

The expatriates drew the prime minister‘s attention, seeking Covid-19 vaccination without difficulty.

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 08:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Expatriates, who came home to Bangladesh in the pandemic, submitted a memorandum to the Chattogram District Employment and Manpower Office demanding two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis.
 
They submitted the memorandum on Tuesday to Mohammad Zahirul Alam Majumder, deputy director of the District Employment and Manpower Office.

Their three demands in the memorandum were: making it possible for expatriates to register for vaccination with the 'Surokkha Covid -19 Vaccine Prodan App', ensuring registration of expatriates on the basis of their passports and valid visas if they do not have National Identity Cards (NIDs), and giving them two doses of the vaccine on an urgent basis.

The say in the memorandum that expatriates have third place in terms of priority in the Covid-19 vaccination programme. 
 
The expatriates say, even after contacting Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the District Civil Surgeon's Office, and the District Employment and Manpower Office for three days straight, they have not been able to get a satisfactory solution to getting vaccinated.

Hence they drew the attention of the prime minister to get vaccinated for Covid-19 without further difficulty.

Submitting the memorandum, the expatriates say they are helpless and victims of harassment.
 
The vacation time and visa expiration dates for many of them are going to end soon, they said.
 
If they do not get vaccinated and return to their workplaces on time, they will suffer major losses, added the expatriates.
 
Zahirul Alam,  deputy director of the District Employment and Manpower Office , said, "Expatriates have contacted our office about the vaccine. They gave us a memorandum seeking assurance with regard to getting vaccinated. We are contacting the expatriate welfare ministry so that they can register for vaccination on the Surokkha app without difficulty and can go back to work abroad."

Top News

Expatriates / memorandum / Covid vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

31m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder