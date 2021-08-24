Bangladeshi expatriates sent more than USD 231 billion in remittances in last 50 years

The Bangladeshi expatriates have sent more than USD 231 billion in remittances in the last 50 years. About 14 million expatriates working in 168 countries are continuously contributing to the development of the country, so the facilities for expatriates need to be further enhanced. Expatriates need security and government patronage at all local levels, starting from the airport.

The remarks were made at an economic seminar titled "Contribution of Expatriates in 50 Years of Independence" organised by the US Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce in New York City on Sunday.

Mashiur Rahman, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister, was present as the Chief Guest at the seminar. President of the Chamber Mohammad Liton Ahmed presided over the seminar while MS Sekil Chowdhury, Chairperson, Center for NRB, presented the keynote address.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mashiur Rahman said, "The global communication established through expatriates and the remittances sent by expatriates are playing a huge role in the development of the country. Currently, remittances from expatriates are helping us manage our foreign exchange reserves, import trade and finance, so expatriates deserve priority in all matters, including their lives and property.