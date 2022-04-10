Bangladeshi dies in London road accident

A Bangladeshi teenager was killed in a road accident during the early hours of Wednesday (6 April) in London.

Nadvi Talha Bin Ahmed, 19, along with four of his friends were on a long drive following evening prayer at an East London mosque when the crash took place, reports My London.

Nadvi died on the spot after hitting the windshield of the car and the four others were severely injured.

According to sources, Nadvi lived in Dagenham. His parents have reached London from Bangladesh, where they had intended to bring back Nadvi and his younger brother as they had just built a house over there.

Later, two men were arrested after the crash in East Sussex.,

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, "Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision in Robertsbridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning in which one man died and another was left with life-threatening injuries."

"Two 20-year-old men from London were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody. Anybody who witnessed the collision has relevant dashcam footage or has any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Atlas."