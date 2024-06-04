Bangladeshi dies in Dubai road accident

File Photo of Mohammad Alamgir.
File Photo of Mohammad Alamgir.

A Bangladeshi expatriate has lost his life in a road accident in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Alamgir, 55, son of Mofizullah of Sandwip upazila of Chattogram.

The incident was confirmed by the deceased's cousin Mohammad Riyadh who also lives in Dubai.

Alamgir, employed as an electrical supervisor, had ventured out on the highway for maintenance work on street lights on Sunday night, Dubai local time.

At the time, his car collided with another vehicle as he was turning the car after dropping off workers at the workplace, leaving him dead on the spot, said Mohiuddin Mithu, general secretary of Sandwip Association Abu Dhabi.

Alamgir had been a resident in the UAE for 30 years, he added.

Currently, Alamgir's body is being kept at the mortuary of Al Zimi Hospital in Dubai's Al Ain. It will be repatriated to Bangladesh following necessary investigations and formalities.

