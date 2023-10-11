Bangladeshi cop makes it to Interpol's Singapore Innovation Centre

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 09:04 pm

Shahadat Hossain Rasel. Photo: Collected
Shahadat Hossain Rasel. Photo: Collected

Additional Superintendent of Police Shahadat Hossain Rasel has been selected to join Interpol's Singapore regional office as a training officer.

According to a home ministry notification, the police officer has been permitted to join the post of Capacity Building and Training Officer at Interpol Global Complex for Innovation, Singapore for a 3-year tenure.  

Ministry of Home Affairs Senior Assistant Secretary Mahabur Rahman Sheikh issued the order on 10 October.

Shahadat Hossain Rasel joined the police force on 7 August 2014 through the 33rd Bangladesh Civil Service.

He graduated from Dhaka University's English department. Shahadat has been working at the police headquarters National Central Bureau (NCB) desk for the last couple of years.

 

Interpol

