Bangladeshi company signs deal with Chinese firm

Bangladeshi private company "Yiwu Yiou Export and Import Co Ltd" has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese company "Jiangxi Jingtian E-commerce Co Ltd".

The strategic cooperation agreement was finalized on Monday at Wuning County Industrial Park in Jiangxi Province of China.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, CEO of Yiwu Yiou Export and Import Co Ltd, and Zhang Huan Huan, chairman of Jingtian E-commerce Co Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Yiwu Yiou Export and Import Co Ltd is working to promote and expand Bangladeshi products in the Chinese market.