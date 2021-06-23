Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:16 pm

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

Kutumbari Limited demanded USD 800,000 from Facebook as compensation for their losses.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Kutumbari Limited, a Bangladeshi business, has filed a legal notice against Facebook seeking compensation for losses incurred due to fraudulent activities carried out against it via the social media platform.

Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Kazi Mohammad Joynal Abedin issued the legal notice on behalf of Managing Director of Kutumbari Limited Gazi Khaled Ibn Mohammad, to Facebook Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

The legal notice was issued on December 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

According to the notice, Kutumbari's business and reputation are being damaged in many ways because Facebook authorities allowed several individuals to open fake social media pages using Kutumbari's name and thus aided them in conducting fraudulent activities on the social media platform.

Under these circumstances, Kutumbari is on the verge of losing its clients and business due to these fraudulent activities.

For these reasons, Kutumbari Limited demanded USD 800,000 from Facebook as compensation for their losses.

 

