Bangladeshi companies shine at Paperworld Middle East 2023

The recently concluded Paperworld Middle East & Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 21 to 23, witnessed the active participation of two Bangladeshi companies, making a significant mark at the international trade event, reads a press release.

With over 10,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, the co-located events served as a global platform for diverse industries. Paperworld Middle East, recognised as the largest international trade event for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies, and school products, was accompanied by Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East. The latter featured four distinct product categories: gifting, leather finished goods, lifestyle, and baby and kids products.

In its 12th edition, Paperworld Middle East and the 3rd edition of Gifts and Lifestyle brought together more than 490 exhibitors from 20 countries across four halls. Notable country pavilions included those from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Jordan.

Abrar Fahim, AGM of Product Development at Matador Ballpen Industries, expressed satisfaction with the fair, highlighting that their brand stands as the sole representative from Bangladesh consistently participating in Paperworld Middle East. He emphasized the pivotal role Paperworld plays in connecting them with international buyers.

Artisan House BD Ltd. and Matador Ball Pen Industries Ltd. were the Bangladeshi representatives at Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East and Paperworld Middle East, respectively. The Bangladeshi exhibitors showcased a diverse range of products, including school supplies, hobby and craft materials, games, card games, puzzles, educational games, and baby, infant, and pre-school toys and products.

As the doors closed on another successful edition, the Bangladeshi presence at Paperworld Middle East & Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East 2023 underscored the country's commitment to participating actively in the global paper trade and the diverse gifting industry.