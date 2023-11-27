Bangladeshi companies shine at Paperworld Middle East 2023

Bangladesh

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:03 pm

Bangladeshi companies shine at Paperworld Middle East 2023

Press Release
27 November, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:03 pm
Bangladeshi companies shine at Paperworld Middle East 2023

The recently concluded Paperworld Middle East & Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 21 to 23, witnessed the active participation of two Bangladeshi companies, making a significant mark at the international trade event, reads a press release.

With over 10,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, the co-located events served as a global platform for diverse industries. Paperworld Middle East, recognised as the largest international trade event for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies, and school products, was accompanied by Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East. The latter featured four distinct product categories: gifting, leather finished goods, lifestyle, and baby and kids products.

In its 12th edition, Paperworld Middle East and the 3rd edition of Gifts and Lifestyle brought together more than 490 exhibitors from 20 countries across four halls. Notable country pavilions included those from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Jordan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abrar Fahim, AGM of Product Development at Matador Ballpen Industries, expressed satisfaction with the fair, highlighting that their brand stands as the sole representative from Bangladesh consistently participating in Paperworld Middle East. He emphasized the pivotal role Paperworld plays in connecting them with international buyers.

Artisan House BD Ltd. and Matador Ball Pen Industries Ltd. were the Bangladeshi representatives at Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East and Paperworld Middle East, respectively. The Bangladeshi exhibitors showcased a diverse range of products, including school supplies, hobby and craft materials, games, card games, puzzles, educational games, and baby, infant, and pre-school toys and products.

As the doors closed on another successful edition, the Bangladeshi presence at Paperworld Middle East & Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East 2023 underscored the country's commitment to participating actively in the global paper trade and the diverse gifting industry.

Paperworld Middle East 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

9h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

44m | TBS SPORTS
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

2h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

4h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

4h | TBS SPORTS