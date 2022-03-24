Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

A Bangladeshi private cargo ship Marintrust 01 capsized Thursday at a jetty of the Shyamaprasad Mukherji Port in Kolkata of India.

There was no news of casualties in the incident.

The incident took place at 9am local time at the jetty number 5 of the SPM port, Chattogram Port Deputy Conservator Captain Faridul Alam told TBS.

He said that the ship tilted while loading goods. The ship is still in that position. The SPM port authorities is trying to rescue the ship.

Primarily it is assumed that the incident has taken place due to overloading, he added.

The 83-metre long cargo ship was built in 2018. The ship left Chattogram on 20 March to carry goods from Kolkata.

Indian TV channel Zee-news informed that there were 45 containers on the Marintrust 01 ship total weight of which was 3089 tonnes.

The ship was supposed to reach Chattogram on Friday. As many as 18 of the total 45 containers sank while 10 floated on water. The SPM port authorities has launched an inquiry in this regard, the media added.

The cargo ship belongs to Marin Trust Ltd which usually transports containers through the domestic marine routes. They also carry goods on the Dhaka-Chattogram route from Kolkata under the India-Bangladesh Shipping Protocol Agreement.