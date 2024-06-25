Bangladeshi C-130J fleet reaches full strength with Marshall UK's support

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 04:26 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi C-130J fleet reaches full strength with Marshall UK's support

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 04:26 pm
Marshall&#039;s multi-million pound programme to upgrade and enhance the BAF C-130J fleet originated in 2018 and 2019, following the acquisition of the aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence. Photo: Courtesy
Marshall's multi-million pound programme to upgrade and enhance the BAF C-130J fleet originated in 2018 and 2019, following the acquisition of the aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence. Photo: Courtesy

The United Kingdom's Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (MADG) has delivered the last of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), marking a key milestone in the nation's long-term investment in sovereign airlift capacity.

Representatives from the Bangladesh High Commission in London and the BAF joined the Marshall team at the company's headquarters in Cambridge, UK on Monday (24 June) to formally celebrate the handover of the final aircraft, reads a press release.

Marshall's multi-million pound programme to upgrade and enhance the BAF C-130J fleet originated in 2018 and 2019, following the acquisition of the aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence. The most substantial work packages have included decommissioning the aircraft from their previous service within the UK Royal Air Force's fleet, while integrating state-of-the-art avionics and installing capability enhancements including passenger transport and survival equipment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I am delighted to be here to preside over a proud moment for the entire Bangladesh Air Force, as we mark the culmination of a multi-year Investment into our fleets towards realisation of Forces Goal 2030 as envisioned by Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina," said Saida Muna Tasneem, high commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK and Ireland.

"The work performed here in Cambridge will directly support us in fulfilling our operational commitments for decades to come, and I would like to thank the Marshall team for their expertise and commitment. The BAF-Marshall relationship perfectly exemplifies the collaborative spirit and commitment to shared interests that underpin the growing UK-Bangladesh defence relationship," she added.

While all five aircraft are now in active service with the BAF, Marshall is scheduled to deliver further modifications in the near future. Marshall will also continue to support the BAF with a range of technical services including global engineering support, supply chain and logistics management, spare parts procurement and provision of training.

"It has been a privilege to partner with the Bangladesh Air Force over the last six years as they have created a world-leading tactical airlift capability," said Chris Dare, Marshall's director of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services and Solutions.

"Fielding these five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with a range of sophisticated upgrades will ensure the BAF's mission-readiness to support UN peace-keeping and humanitarian missions around the world, and this is something we are proud to have contributed to," he added.

Bangladesh Air Force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

2h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

5h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

1h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

2h | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

3h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

6h | Videos