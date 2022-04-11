Bangladeshi businessmen in China meet Commercial Counsellor Monsour

Bangladesh

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
11 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:18 pm

Bangladeshi businessmen in China meet Commercial Counsellor Monsour

Bangladeshi businessmen in China recently held a discussion with Commercial Counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing. 

The opportunity to export 97% duty-free goods to the Chinese market will not exist after 2026, said Monsour Uddin, Commercial Counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing attending the discussion titled "97% zero-tariff treatment for Bangladeshi products: How to explore more market opportunity in China".

The meeting was held online on Sunday (10 April) afternoon at the initiative of Bangladeshi businessmen living in China to promote Bangladeshi products in the Chinese market. 

Bangladeshi businessmen living in different cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, and Yiwu participated in this discussion meeting.

They noted that China is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh. They said China is a huge potential market with a population of 1.4 billion. With the economic development, the purchasing power of the people of this country is increasing, at the same time, the appreciation of Chinese people towards foreign products is increasing. Bangladeshi businessmen made various proposals and suggestions aimed at reducing the trade imbalance with China. They also demanded the cooperation of the governments of Bangladesh and China through the embassy in overcoming various obstacles in the field of export.

Commercial Counsellor Monsour Uddin applauded the initiative of the discussion and said, "I have listened carefully to your proposals, suggestions, and comments, and have recorded them." The Commercial Counselor is by your side to provide overall assistance from the Embassy to the Bangladeshi importers living in China in exporting goods from Bangladesh.

He added that although China is a global supplier, the market is big in terms of population and imports a lot of foreign products from different countries. This opportunity to export 97% duty-free goods to the Chinese market will no longer exist after 2026. So now we have to take this opportunity. To increase exports of readymade garments, leather and leather products, fisheries, agricultural products, handicrafts, etc., we need to find importing enterprises in China.

He emphasised that the Bangladeshi community living in China could play a significant role in giving Chinese importers a clear idea about Bangladeshi products.

It's noted that in 2020, China has provided a duty-free and quota-free trade facility for the export of 97% or 6,256 items of Bangladeshi products, which came into effect on July 1 of that year.

Bangladeshi businessmen / Bangladesh Embassy in China

