Bangladeshi-born illustrator and storyteller Fahmida Azim wins Pulitzer Prize

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi-born illustrator and storyteller Fahmida Azim wins Pulitzer Prize

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 07:23 pm
Photo: The Pulitzer Prizes website
Photo: The Pulitzer Prizes website

Fahmida Azim, an illustrator and storyteller of Bangladeshi origin, has won the Pulitzer Prize.

She has been given the honor for decorating an illustrated report titled "How I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp", which was published by the Insider website on 28 December, 2021.

Fahmida has been named as part of the Pulitzer winning team for "Illustrated Reporting and Commentary" for their work in Insider.

Besides Fahmida, the winning team includes Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider in New York, according to The Pulitzer Prizes website.

The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in journalism and publishing,

Fahmida is the first American of Bangladeshi descent to receive the Pulitzer Prize.

Earlier this year, she also won the "Golden Kite" award for the book illustration of "Samira Surf".

She has been honored for the covers of "Muslim Women and Everything" in 2020 and "Amir's Picture Day" in 2021.

Fahmida's work centers on themes of identity, culture, and autonomy, reads the short bio on Fahmida published on The Pulitzer Prizes website.

She and her art have been seen in various media including The New York Times, NPR, Glamour, Scientific American, The Intercept, and Vice.

Fahmida has illustrated a number of books including her own stereotype-shattering project Muslim Women Are Everything (HarperDesign, 2020).

She enjoys drawing real people living extraordinary lives, fictional people living beautifully ordinary lives, and food.

Originally from Bangladesh, Fahmida now lives and creates in Seattle, Washington.

Top News

Pulitzer / Bangladeshi origin / Fahmida Azim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

9h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

NASA excited to win space, Artemis mission begins soon

21m | Videos
Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

Government takes initiatives to save energy consumption

1h | Videos
NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

NASA prepares for new moon rocket launch

1h | Videos
Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

Lean project for hill residents funded by the European Union

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs