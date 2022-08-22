Bangladeshi-born illustrator and storyteller Fahmida Azim wins Pulitzer Prize

Fahmida Azim, an illustrator and storyteller of Bangladeshi origin, has won the Pulitzer Prize.

She has been given the honor for decorating an illustrated report titled "How I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp", which was published by the Insider website on 28 December, 2021.

Fahmida has been named as part of the Pulitzer winning team for "Illustrated Reporting and Commentary" for their work in Insider.

Besides Fahmida, the winning team includes Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider in New York, according to The Pulitzer Prizes website.

The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in journalism and publishing,

Fahmida is the first American of Bangladeshi descent to receive the Pulitzer Prize.

Earlier this year, she also won the "Golden Kite" award for the book illustration of "Samira Surf".

She has been honored for the covers of "Muslim Women and Everything" in 2020 and "Amir's Picture Day" in 2021.

Fahmida's work centers on themes of identity, culture, and autonomy, reads the short bio on Fahmida published on The Pulitzer Prizes website.

She and her art have been seen in various media including The New York Times, NPR, Glamour, Scientific American, The Intercept, and Vice.

Fahmida has illustrated a number of books including her own stereotype-shattering project Muslim Women Are Everything (HarperDesign, 2020).

She enjoys drawing real people living extraordinary lives, fictional people living beautifully ordinary lives, and food.

Originally from Bangladesh, Fahmida now lives and creates in Seattle, Washington.