Bangladeshi B2B commerce platform ShopUp sets up office in India

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:40 pm

ShopUp’s Bengaluru office has already employed around 100 top-tier engineers, data scientists, and product managers, who are experienced in top startups and tech companies of the region like Walmart, GoJek, Infosys, Uber, Myntra, Vogo, and Falabella

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

ShopUp, Bangladesh's largest B2B commerce platform, has set up its tech and innovation centre in Bangalore, India.

This expansion is a major milestone for ShopUp, allowing it to leverage Bengaluru's status as the "Silicon Valley of the East." By entering this market, ShopUp is accessing global technology talents and adopting the latest technology practices, reads a press statement issued today (24 June).

ShopUp's Bengaluru office has already employed around 100 top-tier engineers, data scientists, and product managers, who are experienced in top startups and tech companies of the region like Walmart, GoJek, Infosys, Uber, Myntra, Vogo, and Falabella.

Navaneetha Krishnan, who leads the team as the CTO of ShopUp, is a key engineering figure in the Bangalore tech industry, and one of the main minds behind the technological prowess of companies like Zoho and Freshworks.

After extensive layers of approvals from both countries, ShopUp's India office was officially inaugurated in Bangalore in March 2024, according to the press statement.

The establishment of this centre underscores ShopUp's commitment to investing in technology and human capital to support its growth and operational excellence.

By tapping into Bangalore's vibrant tech ecosystem, ShopUp aims to build a zero-leak, cost-effective, end-to-end system for managing the food supply chain. This is imperative to remain at the forefront of the B2B commerce industry in South Asia

