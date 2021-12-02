Bangladeshi art patrons Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani featured in ArtReview Power 100 list

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 05:14 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi art patrons Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani featured in ArtReview Power 100 list

They are well known for organising Dhaka Art Summit

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 05:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi art patrons, Nadia Samdani and Rajeeb Samdani, alongside art curator Diana Campbell Betancourt, have attained the 49th position of ArtReview magazine's '2021 Power 100' list.

The notable art magazine publishes the 'Power 100' list annually featuring influential personnel in the contemporary world of art.

Nadia and Rajeeb are well known for organising Dhaka Art Summit, an exhibition of artworks created by professionals from around the globe.

The event is organised annually by the Samdani Art foundation, a non-profit infrastructure development founded by Nadia and Rajeeb. Diana is the foundation's artistic director.

The next edition of the Dhaka Art Summit is expected to launch in 2023.

Artreview Power 100 / The Samdanis / Samdani Art Foundation (SAF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

7h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

5h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

8h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

21h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

22h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub