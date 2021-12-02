Bangladeshi art patrons Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani featured in ArtReview Power 100 list

Bangladeshi art patrons, Nadia Samdani and Rajeeb Samdani, alongside art curator Diana Campbell Betancourt, have attained the 49th position of ArtReview magazine's '2021 Power 100' list.

The notable art magazine publishes the 'Power 100' list annually featuring influential personnel in the contemporary world of art.

Nadia and Rajeeb are well known for organising Dhaka Art Summit, an exhibition of artworks created by professionals from around the globe.

The event is organised annually by the Samdani Art foundation, a non-profit infrastructure development founded by Nadia and Rajeeb. Diana is the foundation's artistic director.

The next edition of the Dhaka Art Summit is expected to launch in 2023.