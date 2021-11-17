Bangladeshi Architect Marina Tabassum wins 2021 Soane Medal in London

Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum has been awarded the 2021 Soane Medal presented by Sir John Soane's Museum in London on Tuesday (16 November).

She is the first architect from the global south to have won the prestigious medal, reports The Guardian.

According to Artdaily, Marina appeared in a live digital event at the Museum and gave the fourth Soane Medal lecture upon receiving the honour.

"My current work is focused on the twin crises of Bangladesh: the plight of refugees, and the heightened threat to our population of flooding, exacerbated by global warming," she informed.

"Both factors have led me to focus on prototyping low impact, mobile housing which can be delivered at the lowest cost possible for those in need," she added.

"Our goal is to make it an open source knowledge that can help people build their own houses," stated the founder and principal architect of 'Marina Tabassum Architects'.

Marina, a pioneer of what she describes as "the architecture of relevance", won the highly esteemed Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 2016 for one of her most notable buildings, the Bait-Ur-Rouf Mosque in Dhaka.

Bait-Ur-Rouf Mosque in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

She expressed candid remarks about her latest accolade saying, "Compared to the previous winners, Rafael Moneo, Dennis Scott Brown and Kenneth Frampton, I am very much a work in progress."

"The search is still on," Marina humbly added.

The Soane Medal, established by Sir John Soane's Museum in 2017, is awarded to honour practitioners of architecture in culture and society.