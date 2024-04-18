Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum on Time's 100 Most Influential People list

Marina Tabassum. Photo: Time Magazine
Marina Tabassum. Photo: Time Magazine

Marina Tabassum, a Bangladeshi architect known for her unique designs and innovations, has been named in the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list.

Renowned for her commitment to sustainable architecture and community-centered design, Tabassum's approach stands out for its deviation from commercialism and focus on addressing the needs of local communities.

"Altruism isn't typically a term attributed to award-winning architects—a profession where signature has become a common adjective—but Marina Tabassum isn't typical. She has developed a practice and a way of being that prioritizes local cultures and values, as well as the perils faced by our shared planet," reads the Time website.

Tabassum's altruism even extends to buildings themselves. She cares for her creations as creatures partaking in the resources of our earth: describing her Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which won the prestigious Aga Khan Award, she said a building "has to be able to breathe without artificial aids."

Elsewhere in the country, which faces increased flood risks due to climate change, she has developed houses that are cost-effective and easy to move—clearly, buildings shouldn't just breathe; they should avoid getting their feet wet. While she practices very locally, she teaches, lectures, and is recognized internationally, modeling architecture not as an individual signature but as a collective Esperanto.

