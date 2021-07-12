Bangladeshi-American writer makes it to Barack Obama’s summer reading list

Two days ago, former US President Barack Obama shared his summer reading list on his Facebook page. Included in his list of 11 books was Bangladeshi- American writer Rumaan Alam's "Leave the World Behind".

This was Rumaan Alam's third book. His first novel, "Rich and Pretty," published in 2016, was one of the biggest literary sensations in the US that year.

His second book "That Kind of Mother" came two years later.

On his Facebook post, among other social media platforms, Obama wrote, "While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites -- and now, it's become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here's this year's offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did."

His selection of "Leave the world behind" should not come as a surprise. The book, which follows the story about two families -- a Black and a White one – who meet ahead of a coming disaster, touches upon race, class and familial dynamics.

Last year, Netflix won the rights to do a feature based on the novel. The adaptation will feature an ensemble cast with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington in lead roles and will be directed and written by Sam Esmail.

Rumaan was born to Bangladeshi parents who immigrated to the US in the 70s. His father was an architect and his mother a doctor in the suburbs of Washington, DC.

Alam is a contributing editor at The New Republic, and lives with his photographer husband David A Land, their two adoptive children: 7-year-old Xavier and 10-year old Simon in New York's Brooklyn.