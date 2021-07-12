Bangladeshi-American writer makes it to Barack Obama’s summer reading list

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 02:23 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi-American writer makes it to Barack Obama’s summer reading list

Last year, Netflix won the rights to do a feature based on the novel.

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 02:23 pm
Novelist Rumaan Alam. Picture: David A Land
Novelist Rumaan Alam. Picture: David A Land

Two days ago, former US President Barack Obama shared his summer reading list on his Facebook page. Included in his list of 11 books was Bangladeshi- American writer Rumaan Alam's "Leave the World Behind".

This was Rumaan Alam's third book. His first novel, "Rich and Pretty," published in 2016, was one of the biggest literary sensations in the US that year.

His second book "That Kind of Mother" came two years later.

On his Facebook post, among other social media platforms, Obama wrote, "While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites -- and now, it's become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here's this year's offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did."

His selection of "Leave the world behind" should not come as a surprise. The book, which follows the story about two families -- a Black and a White one – who meet ahead of a coming disaster, touches upon race, class and familial dynamics.

Last year, Netflix won the rights to do a feature based on the novel. The adaptation will feature an ensemble cast with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington in lead roles and will be directed and written by Sam Esmail.

Rumaan was born to Bangladeshi parents who immigrated to the US in the 70s. His father was an architect and his mother a doctor in the suburbs of Washington, DC.

Alam is a contributing editor at The New Republic, and lives with his photographer husband David A Land, their two adoptive children: 7-year-old Xavier and 10-year old Simon in New York's Brooklyn.

Top News

Bangladeshi-American / writer / Rumaan Alam / Barack Obama / book

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

18h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

18h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident