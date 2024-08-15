Bangladeshi ambassadors in seven countries, including US, Russia, S Arabia, called back to Dhaka

The interim government has reassigned nine contractual Bangladeshi ambassadors, including in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia, to the foreign ministry headquarters in Dhaka and ordered them to return to Bangladesh.

In a notification issued yesterday (14 August), the foreign ministry also issued the same orders for contractual Bangladeshi ambassadors appointed to Japan, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Maldives.

The orders were issued separately and published on the website of the ministry.

In the separate orders, signed by Director General of Administration Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs DM Salah Uddin Mahmud, Bangladesh's ambassadors Mohammad Imran in Washington; Kamrul Hasan in Moscow; Javed Patwari in Riyadh; Shahabuddin Ahmed in Tokyo; Musharraf Hussain Bhuiyan in Beril; Abu Jafar in Dubai; and Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh's high commissioner in Malé, have been asked to return to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The notifications also state that the ambassadors and the high commissioner have been transferred to Dhaka.

"Therefore, you are requested to leave your current duties and return to Dhaka immediately," each of the notifications read.