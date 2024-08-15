Bangladeshi ambassadors in seven countries, including US, Russia, S Arabia, called back to Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 08:34 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi ambassadors in seven countries, including US, Russia, S Arabia, called back to Dhaka

In a notification issued yesterday (14 August), the foreign ministry issued the same orders for contractual Bangladeshi ambassadors appointed to Japan, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Maldives

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 08:34 pm
Logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Courtesy
Logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Courtesy

The interim government has reassigned nine contractual Bangladeshi ambassadors, including in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia, to the foreign ministry headquarters in Dhaka and ordered them to return to Bangladesh.

In a notification issued yesterday (14 August), the foreign ministry also issued the same orders for contractual Bangladeshi ambassadors appointed to Japan, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Maldives.

The orders were issued separately and published on the website of the ministry. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the separate orders, signed by Director General of Administration Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs DM Salah Uddin Mahmud, Bangladesh's ambassadors Mohammad Imran in Washington; Kamrul Hasan in Moscow; Javed Patwari in Riyadh; Shahabuddin Ahmed in Tokyo; Musharraf Hussain  Bhuiyan in Beril; Abu Jafar in Dubai; and Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh's high commissioner in Malé, have been asked to return to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The notifications also state that the ambassadors and the high commissioner have been transferred to Dhaka. 

"Therefore, you are requested to leave your current duties and return to Dhaka immediately," each of the notifications read.

Top News

Ambassadors / reassigned / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

39m | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

1h | Videos
Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

24m | Videos
A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

2h | Videos