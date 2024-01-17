Bangladeshi Ambassador in Qatar holds meeting with Qatar ministry of labour

Ambassador of Bangladesh Md. Nazrul Islam, appointed to Qatar, held a meeting with Sheikha Najwa bint Abdur Rahman Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor of Qatar, on 16 January 2024 to discuss the bilateral issues of the Bangladeshi labour market and Bangladeshi workers in Qatar.

Various issues related to the Qatar labour market and Bangladeshi workers, the upcoming 7th Joint Committee meeting and bilateral memorandum of understanding were discussed in the said meeting, reads a press release.

The Assistant Under-Secretary agreed when the Ambassador of Bangladesh proposed to execute a memorandum of understanding on labour during the possible next visit of the Amir of Qatar.

Sheikha Najwa Al Thani requested to immediately report any complaints in this regard to the Ministry of Labor when the ambassador raised the issue of salary allowances and service benefits of Bangladeshis living in Qatar. Advise any worker to file a complaint/inform the embassy within one month without delay if he does not receive his salary. Because if a company does not pay salary for 3/4 months, it becomes complicated to collect it later. Besides, if you don't get more than 2/3 months' salary, he advises you to look for work elsewhere.

Sheikha Najwa Al Thani said Qatar's labour market is moving towards digitization when the ambassador highlighted the issue of employing skilled and professional manpower in various sectors in Qatar. So he advises on bringing skilled and technical workers and says that in the near future Qatar will not bring any such unskilled workers.

When the ambassador brought up the fact that many Bangladeshi citizens were sent back to the country despite the case in the Ministry of Labor, Sheikha Najwa said, an online link has already been established between the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Interior of Qatar, so that no one is deported without the settlement of any labour complaint.

Mohammad Mashhudul Kabir and Tanmoy Islam, Counselors of the Labor Welfare Wing of the Bangladesh Embassy and senior officials of the Ministry of Labor of Qatar were present at the meeting.