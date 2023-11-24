Bangladeshi ambassador meets Ivanovo Oblast governor in Russia

Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan held a meeting with Governor Voskresensky Stanislav Sergeevich during his 19-21 November visit to Russia's Ivanovo Oblast, an administrative division comprising 17 cities and towns.

During the meeting, a wide array of topics, particularly bilateral economic and trade matters, were thoroughly discussed, reads a foreign ministry press statement on Thursday (23 November).

Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan has underscored Bangladesh's remarkable progress under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership across various sectors.

He emphasised the significance of boosting cooperation in new and emerging sectors to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Highlighting Russia's collaboration in Bangladesh's ongoing project, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Kamrul Ahsan hoped that Russia would increase active participation in infrastructural developments in Bangladesh, said the press release.

The city of Ivanovo, one of the major three cities of the Russian oblast, is renowned in Russia for its textile industry, housing several clothing production factories.

The ambassador urged Governor Sergeevich to support recruiting skilled Bangladeshi workers for these garment factories.

Additionally, the discussion also stressed the significance of mutual collaboration in the education sector and cultural exchange between two nations.

According to the press statement, Governor Voskresensky Stanislav Sergeevich also echoed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation with Bangladesh.

He informed Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan that he would address these matters in the central government forums.

The Russian governor also pledged his support for the development of mutual relations in various fields including commerce, education, and culture between the Ivanovo region and Bangladesh.

First Secretary (Labour) Majedur Rahman Sarker and several officials from Ivanovo's regional government were also present at the meeting.

During his visit to Russia, Ambassador Kamrul also engaged in discussions with the president of the local Chamber of Commerce and Industry Leonid Ivanov and other members of the organisation.

The conversation primarily focused on enhancing Bangladesh's commercial relations with the Ivanovo Oblast.

During the meeting, Kamrul highlighted the potential for mutual growth in bilateral trade and invited local businesses from the Ivanovo region to showcase their products at international trade fairs in Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the ambassador expressed that through the cooperation of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh, large-scale exhibitions or shows showcasing various Russian products can be organised in Dhaka.

A dialogue on cooperation in the Education sector was also held between Ambassador Kamrul and representatives from various universities in the region at the State Polytechnic University of Ivanovo.