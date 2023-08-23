Bangladesh airlines allowed to operate flights in all Saudi int'l airports

From now on, designated Bangladesh airlines will be able to operate flights from the county to any international airport in Saudi Arabia, according to a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej yesterday signed the MoU at the secretariat on behalf of their respective countries, reads a press release of the civil aviation and tourism ministry.

As per a memorandum of understanding executed in 2012, currently Bangladesh airlines can operate flights at only four airports in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah. The latest MoU will allow them to operate flights in all the international airports there.

Besides, the frequency of flights operated between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will increase following the signing of the latest MoU.

Currently, the Bangladesh airlines' flight frequency between the two countries is 49 per week, which will increase to 70, according to the new MoU.

The top executive of a Bangladesh airline told The Business Standard that Saudi Arabia would want to increase their business opportunities in Bangladesh after allowing Bangladeshi airlines to operate flights in their international airports.

At yesterday's ceremony, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said, "The MoU signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will play a positive role in all aspects of cooperation between the two countries, including business.

"We will welcome Saudi Arabia to invest in Bangladesh's tourism sector," he added.

Currently, Saudi Arabia hosts nearly 3 million Bangladeshis, the largest expatriate community in the kingdom.

Sky's the limit, Saudi minister says on opportunities in Bangladesh

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah yesterday said there are a lot of opportunities in Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia relations, noting that the ties are already strong, reports UNB.

"We see many opportunities. We want to make our ties stronger. Sky is the limit, and the ties are already very strong. We have a lot of opportunities," he told reporters when asked whether they see any challenges in the relationship.

The Saudi minister, who had a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the state guesthouse Padma, said the two countries also have good cooperation in the area of investment, and that the Saudi minister for Investment will be visiting Bangladesh soon to promote further investments here.

Dr Tawfiq said he was thoroughly impressed to see Bangladesh's development and economic growth, and his country will continue to work together with Bangladesh for further development.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh has always stood beside Saudi Arabia on strategic issues. "We are working together on many fronts."

"We hope that we can continue to help Saudi Arabia by sending hard-working human resources," said the state minister.