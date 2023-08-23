Bangladesh airlines allowed to operate flights in all Saudi int'l airports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh airlines allowed to operate flights in all Saudi int'l airports

A new aviation MoU is expected to increase flight frequency from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
A Bangladesh Biman airplane takes off. File Photo: UNB
A Bangladesh Biman airplane takes off. File Photo: UNB

From now on, designated Bangladesh airlines will be able to operate flights from the county to any international airport in Saudi Arabia, according to a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej yesterday signed the MoU at the secretariat on behalf of their respective countries, reads a press release of the civil aviation and tourism ministry.

As per a memorandum of understanding executed in 2012, currently Bangladesh airlines can operate flights at only four airports in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah. The latest MoU will allow them to operate flights in all the international airports there.

Besides, the frequency of flights operated between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will increase following the signing of the latest MoU.

Currently, the Bangladesh airlines' flight frequency between the two countries is 49 per week, which will increase to 70, according to the new MoU.

The top executive of a Bangladesh airline told The Business Standard that Saudi Arabia would want to increase their business opportunities in Bangladesh after allowing Bangladeshi airlines to operate flights in their international airports.

At yesterday's ceremony, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said, "The MoU signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will play a positive role in all aspects of cooperation between the two countries, including business.

"We will welcome Saudi Arabia to invest in Bangladesh's tourism sector," he added.

Currently, Saudi Arabia hosts nearly 3 million Bangladeshis, the largest expatriate community in the kingdom.

Sky's the limit, Saudi minister says on opportunities in Bangladesh

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah yesterday said there are a lot of opportunities in Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia relations, noting that the ties are already strong, reports UNB.

"We see many opportunities. We want to make our ties stronger. Sky is the limit, and the ties are already very strong. We have a lot of opportunities," he told reporters when asked whether they see any challenges in the relationship.

The Saudi minister, who had a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the state guesthouse Padma, said the two countries also have good cooperation in the area of investment, and that the Saudi minister for Investment will be visiting Bangladesh soon to promote further investments here.

Dr Tawfiq said he was thoroughly impressed to see Bangladesh's development and economic growth, and his country will continue to work together with Bangladesh for further development.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh has always stood beside Saudi Arabia on strategic issues. "We are working together on many fronts."

"We hope that we can continue to help Saudi Arabia by sending hard-working human resources," said the state minister.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / Flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19