Bangladeshi AAOIFI Fellows Forum (BAFF) 4th Islamic Finance Conference held

The 4th Islamic Finance Conference of the Bangladeshi AAOIFI Fellows Forum (BAFF), an association of fellows of the Bahrain-based Islamic banking and finance standard-setting organization 'Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions-AAOIFI', was held on Saturday 24 February 2024 at the BIBM Auditorium at the capital's Mirpur.

Bankers said it's a knowledge-sharing forum for Bangladeshi Islamic Finance Professionals, reads a press release.

Chair Professor of BIBM and former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal was present as the chief guest in the opening session of the day-long conference.

Director General of BIBA Md. Syed Kamaluddin Abdullah Jafri, the founder and chairman of the board of trustees of Bangladesh Islamic University, Mohammed Monirul Moula, MD & CEO, of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was special in the program under the chairmanship of Akhtaruzzaman.

Ahmed Jamal, former deputy governor, of Bangladesh Bank said, "We came to know that the primary goal of the Bangladeshi AAOIFI Fellows Forum (AFF) is to strengthen the Islamic finance industry in Bangladesh by ensuring rigorous Shari'ah compliance at the operational level."

As a regulator, Bangladesh Bank has played a pivotal role in establishing, expanding and supporting Islamic banking in the country.

Recent initiatives, such as the revision of Islamic banking guidelines and the drafting of an Islamic banking Act, underscore the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for Islamic finance. With approximately 40 banks offering Islamic banking services, alongside NBFIs embracing Islamic finance models, the sector is poised for further growth in response to increasing demand from both service providers and customers.

AAOIFI-certified fellows should play a critical role in upholding the principles of Islamic finance while adapting to evolving regulatory frameworks. Shari'ah compliance is the core of Islamic financing. Accordingly, continuous professional development and a clear understanding of industry dynamics are essential for practitioners.

He added, "The BAFF Islamic Finance Conference 2024 will serve as an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and professional development. I encourage all participants to actively engage in the events and capitalize on the wealth of insights shared."

Mohammed Monirul Moula, MD & CEO, of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC special guest of this conference said, that Islamic banking has now become a global phenomenon. Implementing the aspiration of an Islamic economy has opened up a need-based, socially responsive and development-focused banking driven by unique mechanisms and Maqasid.

"Islamic banking has stretched its operations to 80 countries, having an asset base of $3.00 trillion and securing 6% of the global market share. With the worldwide expansion, Bangladesh's Islamic banking system has also witnessed remarkable growth. Starting in 1983, the industry entered the fifth decade of its long and glorious journey, proving to be a strong counterpart of the conventional banking system. The system has drawn the attention of many people for its risk-sharing mechanism, real asset-based/backed transactions, and inclusivity," he added.

