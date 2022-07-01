Bangladesh@50: Water Story photo book launched in Netherlands 

Dutch Water Envoy Henk Ovink and Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Riaz Hamidullah launched a unique book capturing award-winning photos from young Bangladeshi and Dutch photographers in Delft.

Henk Ovink, who is also Sherpa for 2023 UN Conference on Water, stressed on people-focused transformation on outlook to water in every delta and assured of Dutch support to Bangladesh's water sector in decades ahead, reads a press release.

The book is the outcome of 16-month's collaboration between the leading Dutch water research institution, Deltares, and the Embassy.

Last year, the open Photo Contest had 800,000 outreaches on social media out of which 10 Bangladeshi photographs were chosen by a jury.

The book, produced as part of 50 years of diplomatic ties, was jointly dedicated to the Father of Nation.

The launching event drew key figures from the Dutch water sector, including IHE, Wageningen University, Royal Haskoning, etc.