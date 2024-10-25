'Siege threat': Security beefed up at The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, Kalbela

Police personnel with an armoured personnel carrier and a water cannon truck in front of Kalbela office in New Market City Complex in Dhaka on 25 October 2024. Photo: TBS

Security has been increased in front of the offices of national dailies The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and Kalbela in the capital today (25 October).

Earlier, a group of religious leaders had announced on social media that they would lay siege to the offices of these newspapers after Friday prayers.

To prevent any untoward situation, additional police forces have been deployed in front of both The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, said Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mobarak Hossain.

Besides, police personnel with an armoured personnel carrier and a water cannon truck were deployed in front of the New Market City Complex, which houses the Kalbela office.