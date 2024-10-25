'Siege threat': Security beefed up at The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, Kalbela
Different religious leaders threatened to surround the offices of a few newspapers including these three today
Security has been increased in front of the offices of national dailies The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and Kalbela in the capital today (25 October).
Earlier, a group of religious leaders had announced on social media that they would lay siege to the offices of these newspapers after Friday prayers.
To prevent any untoward situation, additional police forces have been deployed in front of both The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, said Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mobarak Hossain.
Besides, police personnel with an armoured personnel carrier and a water cannon truck were deployed in front of the New Market City Complex, which houses the Kalbela office.