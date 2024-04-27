Bangladesh youth delegation participates in anti-imperialist conference in Caracas

Bangladesh youth delegation participates in anti-imperialist conference in Caracas

The conference drew participation from political, social, and progressive movement leaders from nearly 70 countries across the globe.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Jubo Maitree President Tawhidur Rahman and Dhaka Divisional Organizing Secretary Monwar Hossain recently represented Bangladesh at the anti-imperialist international conference held in Caracas, Venezuela.

The conference, which took place from 18 April to 21 April, was organised by the Simon Bolivar Institute, ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance), and the International People's Assembly.

The conference drew participation from political, social, and progressive movement leaders from nearly 70 countries across the globe.

Among the prominent attendees were Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, former President of Bolivia Evo Morales, and former President of Honduras Manuel Zelaya.

The four-day conference, held under the theme "Building a Warless New World Order," aimed to address various human rights issues and anti-imperialist activities worldwide.

Discussions centred on opposing imperialist actions led by the United States and its allies, with a special focus on supporting Palestine and promoting unity among peace-loving individuals globally.

Throughout the event, delegates deliberated on alternative social systems, threats to humanity, and strategies to overcome American imperialism and advance socialism.

A declaration was made at the conference emphasizing the commitment to establish a humane and egalitarian new global order.

Additionally, Jubo Maitree leaders, in collaboration with representatives from progressive youth organizations across Asia, engaged in several meetings to forge a unified platform for anti-imperialist youth movements in the region.

The discussions aimed to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among like-minded organizations in the fight against imperialism.

The participation of Bangladesh's youth delegation in the conference underscores the nation's commitment to global solidarity and its active engagement in addressing pressing issues of imperialism and human rights on the international stage.

