Bangladesh working on procuring dengue vaccine: DGHS director general

Amid the onslaught of one of the worst dengue outbreaks, hope may finally be on the horizon in the form of Qdenga, a dengue vaccine developed by Japanese durgmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

The Directorate General of Health Services is working to procure the vaccine which was recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 2 October, confirmed the DGHS' Director General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr Jahidur Rahman, assistant professor of the Department of Virology at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital said, "The Ministry of Health previously stated that no dengue vaccine was approved by the WHO, hence they lacked a plan. But given the recent approval of the Takeda vaccine by the WHO, they must swiftly import it into the Bangladeshi market".

Urging for quick import, he said, the vaccine would "reduce the severity and mortality of dengue patients."

During a briefing in Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recommended that the Qdenga vaccine be introduced to children aged 6-16 years who live in areas "with high dengue disease burden and high transmission intensity."

In this regard, Dr Jahidur said, "In our country as well, the mortality rate due to dengue is higher among this age group [6-16]. When children are affected by dengue, the risk increases. Therefore, this vaccine will play a crucial role in preventing child mortality from dengue."

Dr Jahidur explained that the Qdenga vaccine was effective against the Den-2 variant and had the advantage of requiring only two doses, making it more affordable than existing options.

On the issue of cost, he emphasised that not all vaccines need to be provided for free by the government.

"If the government grants approval for importation, people could purchase the vaccine for their children," he said, noting that parents already buy vaccines for influenza and rotavirus from paediatricians' chambers.

"Merely killing mosquitoes is not enough to prevent dengue; vaccination is also necessary. With two dengue vaccines available in the market, Bangladesh needs to plan accordingly," he concluded.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), there have been 26,756 reported cases of dengue in this age group.

Earlier, research conducted by the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and the Society of Virologists indicated an increase in dengue cases in Bangladesh, particularly related to the dengue Den-2 variant.

For the first time in the country's history, the death toll from dengue infection rose to 1,006 in this year.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 206,288 dengue cases and 195,925 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.